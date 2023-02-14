Hello everyone! In today’s episode, I speak to a member of the LBGTQ community about their feelings towards the heteronormative-ness of valentines day. No matter how you identify or if you are spending valentines day alone, just know you are loved!
Hello everyone! In today’s episode, I speak to a member of the LBGTQ community about their feelings towards the heteronormative-ness of valentines day. No matter how you identify or if you are spending valentines day alone, just know you are loved!
Hello everyone! In today’s episode, I speak to a member of the LBGTQ community about their feelings towards the heteronormative-ness of valentines day. No matter how you identify or if you are spending valentines day alone, just know you are loved!
All Rights Reserved to S. Gale Denley Student Media Center 2019