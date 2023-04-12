Maria Rodriguez, chef and owner of the popular food truck, El Colibri, wants her regulars to taste the culture of her native Guanajato, Mexico. Through the window of the bright red food truck, which sits in a plaza on North Lamar Boulevard, Maria serves tacos, tortas, quesadillas and more to lines of hungry regulars.

Rodriguez knew she wanted to start a food truck about two years ago, but the idea didn’t come into fruition until Sept. 25, 2022.

“Me and my boyfriend had the idea because whenever we wanted decent Mexican food we had to go all the way to Memphis,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez lived in Mexico until she was eight, when her family moved to the United States. She moved to Oxford in 2012 and has been in the restaurant business since, including positions at City Grocery, Oxford Grillehouse and Ravine.

Rodriguez says her time at Ravine taught her the most about food and helped inspire her when deciding to start her own business. Her main inspirations were her love for her culture, her family and her craving for authenticity.

“Growing up Mexican, you get involved in cooking with family, always helping out, and that’s where my background in cooking comes from — through family recipes,” Rodriguez said.

Her grandmother, from Chihuahua, Mexico, inspired many of the flavors and recipes that Rodriguez uses day to day at the food truck.

Authenticity is a big piece of the puzzle for Rodriguez and El Colibri. Being part of the Hispanic community in Oxford, Rodriguez struggled to find the kind of authentic food that felt familiar to her.