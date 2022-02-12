Starting on Feb. 14, the University of Mississippi will only be requiring masks and face coverings in instructional areas and healthcare settings regardless of vaccination status, according to an email Chancellor Glenn Boyce sent on Friday.

“We are certainly in a different place this spring than we were spring 2020 or even spring 2021,” Boyce wrote. “We have developed protocols that are proven to be effective when we experience a surge in cases. We have also seen our case counts reduce significantly from the beginning of the semester to today.”

No masks will be required in dining areas, residence halls, the library, the union, the gym — only in classes and medical areas like Student Health Services.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s website recommends wearing a mask in all indoor public settings, even if you are vaccinated, but the university is acting in accordance with recent communication from MSDH on mitigation strategies.

Boyce asked the university community to respect the needs of those who are at higher risk, unable to be fully vaccinated or feel more comfortable wearing masks.

Faculty and staff may also require face coverings for their private offices.

Rebecca Marchiel, an associate professor in the history department, is concerned for her young daughter’s safety.

“Do not come near my office without a mask,” she said.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Mississippi State and LSU will also go maskless with similar stipulations on Monday. Alabama, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Florida still have mandates in effect. Tennessee dropped their masks on Jan. 20. Georgia has no mandate.

Boyce’s email ends with an assurance of continued monitoring of the COVID-19 virus’ impact on the school, and the university will make adjustments to policies as necessary.

Mississippi is beginning to taper off the Omicron variant’s brutal impact, with 2,212 new cases and 50 new deaths on Friday, with 32 reported cases on the university campus.