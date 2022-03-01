Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced that as of March 2, masks are no longer required in all indoor facilities, but only on transportation networks and in UM medical centers.

The email, sent on March 1, stated that the campus’ COVID-19 rates have gone down a significant amount.

“As we continue to monitor COVID-19 data, metrics and trends on our campus and adjust our protocols, we’re pleased to see the continued reduction in case counts and low levels of community transmission,” Boyce wrote. “We have been committed to utilizing layered prevention strategies and to adjusting our protocols as needed.”

All indoor facilities, such as classrooms, laboratories, studios, residence halls, etc. are now mask-optional and do not mandate mask-wearing.

Face masks are only required on transportation networks due to the Transportation Security Administration’s guidelines and in healthcare settings, such as the University Health Services and University Counseling Center.

Faculty and staff are allowed to require masks during private meetings in their office.

UM will continue to monitor COVID-19 rates and will mandate masks if rates increase.

“I’m very appreciative of how our campus community continues to respond and adapt in order to meet our top priorities of keeping our campus healthy while meeting our mission and serving our students,” Boyce wrote.