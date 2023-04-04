Mason Greenwald won a runoff election for vice president of the Associated Student Body with 52.2% of the vote by a margin of 44 votes.

1,000 votes were cast in the runoff election, spurred by the disqualification of Kate Wall from the vice presidential election for campaign violations, specifically citing clauses that forbid incentivizing people to vote in the election.

Greenwald thanked Hayden Pierce, a vice presidential candidate running while studying abroad in Ecuador, for a competitive race.

“Foremost, I want to congratulate Hayden on his amazing campaign. His determination and insightful platform pushed me to truly bring the best version of myself to the table,” Greenwald said. “I look forward to working with the new ASB executive team and I’m eager to see what we can accomplish for all students!”

Greenwald emphasized that he intends to represent the student body.

“I want to reassure all students that I am here to represent them. Thank you for your support and for allowing me to pursue this opportunity,” he said.

Pierce posted an Instagram story thanking his campaign staff.

“While it’s not the result we wanted, I am incredibly grateful to have had such a great campaign team and support network that made running from abroad possible,” he said. “It has brought me so much joy to see all of my friends work together to support me and my platform.”

Pierce went on to congratulate Greenwald for his victory.

“My sincerest congratulations to Mason Greenwald. You ran a great campaign, and did it all with integrity,” Pierce said. “I am excited to see what the new ASB officers and senators will do next term! Think of all the places you’ll go!”