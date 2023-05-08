Opponents of Mississippi’s medical marijuana initiatives feared the law would create an environment where almost anyone could get certified to use cannabis. More than a year after the law took effect, that hasn’t happened.

Slightly more than 3% of the state’s population is certified for medical marijuana use, and fewer than 200 physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the state have completed the necessary training so they can certify eligible patients.

Plenty of businesses still hope to cash in, however. As of April, the state has issued approximately one medical marijuana dispensary license for every 49 certified patients, and for every grower and cultivator license issued, there are approximately 107 certified patients. Of course, not all of the licenses have been put to use, and it’s yet to be seen whether demand for medical cannabis increases over time.

Data for this infographic comes from the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association and the state-run Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program.