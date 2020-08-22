A recently vacated room in the Delta Delta Delta house. Photo obtained by The Daily Mississippian.

The Daily Mississippian has confirmed that at least five members of Delta Delta Delta sorority have tested positive for the coronavirus this week — four of whom recently moved into the sorority house. At least one of the women attended in-person “work week” events that the sorority held at its house on Sorority Row and at an off-campus venue.

The university is investigating positive cases affiliated with at least two Greek organizations on campus, according to a statement from Provost Noel Wilkin to The Daily Mississippian.

“We are investigating reports of possible positive cases affiliated with at least two Greek organizations, and we are working to confirm the validity of those reports,” Wilkin’s statement read. “Any violations of our university COVID policies will be reported to Student Conduct. Further, if we discover that people violated the state health order to isolate when knowing that they were positive, those cases will be reported to law enforcement officials for appropriate action.”

Once the university confirms the positive cases, Wilkin said the affected individuals will be directed into isolation, and the university will initiate the contact tracing process.

When contacted for a comment on the situation, College Panhellenic (CPH) president Shelby D’Amico said she did “not have the information” requested and was not “required to gather it” in her role as president.

“I am also not informed of the university’s specific decisions for COVID guidelines,” she said.

Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Arthur Doctor and Delta Delta Delta chapter president Cameron Sadler were also contacted for a comment but unable to be reached before publication.