The Ole Miss baseball team (18-14) lost to Memphis (18-16) 11-9 in a game that left fans stunned in the ninth inning.

The Rebels had freshman right-handed pitcher Grayson Saunier on the mound for the start. This is Saunier’s second-straight midweek start, and he had his worst game of the year.

Before fans could even settle into their seats, Memphis first baseman Anthony Hansen hit a leadoff home run to take an early 1-0 lead and begin what would be a long night for Saunier.

In just 2.1 innings of work, Saunier gave up five hits, six earned runs, two walks and struck-out three.

The walks continue to be Saunier’s biggest area of concern, and he needs to be better with controlling his command.

“Not good,” head coach Mike Bianco said about Saunier’s start after the game. “You gotta throw more balls into the strike zone. Just not good enough.”

Saunier’s ERA has ballooned up to 7.98 and his walk total is up to 20 on the season.

Right-handed reliever Cole Ketchum came in the top of the third inning to limit the damage and he pitched a solid few innings for the Rebels.

The freshman pitched 3.2 innings and allowed 4 hits, one earned run and struck-out a batter.

Looking at the offensive side, the Rebels had no trouble with the long ball.

In the bottom of the first inning, catcher Calvin Harris hit a solo home run that went 408 feet over the center field wall, tying the game at 1-1.

Harris ended up being a big part of the Rebels’ offense, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs including that home run in the first inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, right fielder Kemp Alderman hit a two-run moonshot that hit the scoreboard in left field. The projected distance was a whopping 480 feet.

Then in the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied 7-7, first baseman Anthony Calarco hit a two-run home run over the right-center field wall that traveled 435 feet to give the Rebels a 9-7 lead.

Heading into the ninth inning, right-handed pitcher Mason Nichols was in to close the game for Ole Miss.

But things took a turn for the worst as Memphis hit a leadoff single and then mashed back-to-back-to-back home runs to take an 11-9 lead and ultimately capture the win.

Another heartbreaking defeat for this Ole Miss baseball squad. They certainly have the talent, but it all comes down to execution and that’s been a major problem this season.