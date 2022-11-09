The Ole Miss Rebels took on the Alcorn State Braves in a season opener that did not disappoint.

Ole Miss walked out of the Sandy and John Black Pavilion with a 73-58 win backed by its high-intensity defense, timely shots and a phenomenal student section.

Although this was supposed to be a tune-up game against the Braves, Alcorn State made it a battle in the first half. The Rebels struggled offensively for the greater half of the game – the team finished shooting 38% from the field.

Ole Miss really flexed its muscles on the boards, totaling 37 compared to Alcorn State’s 27. When the Rebels got going, it was apparent who the more physical team was. Alcorn State got pushed around in the paint toward the midway point of the second half.

No matter what group of five head coach Kermit Davis rolled out, they gave their all on the defensive end. More often than not, the Braves got a shot up with under eight seconds on the shot clock. The pure length and physicality down low were simply too much for Alcorn State to handle.

Starters Myles Burns and Matthew Murrell came up big on the defensive end, finishing with two steals each. The defense carried over from last year and will continue to impress as the season wears on.

Ole Miss was without its two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Daeshun Ruffin, so the scoring and playmaking roles had to fall somewhere else. Scoring the ball was Murrell’s specialty in this game, as he finished with 20 points while shooting 41% from three. The playmaking and ball-handling duties became a team assignment.

Even though the offense looked stale at times, things were still happening on that side of the ball. The Rebels have established that they will crash the glass after every shot, resulting in countless second-chance opportunities. The Rebels did not cash in on all these opportunities, but fans can expect a higher conversion rate as these players become more comfortable in their roles.

Last but certainly not least, Rebel fans came out to support the men’s basketball team in a big way. Energy from the stands tends to elevate player performance, and that was especially the case against Alcorn State. After the Rebels found themselves in a first-half battle, the student section took it upon themselves to contribute to the game in any way possible. By the end of the game, the Pavilion was rocking, and that is when Ole Miss pulled away from the Braves.

Davis and his players were extremely grateful for the support they received in the season opener. They showed this appreciation by stopping at the student section before heading to the locker room.

Ole Miss faces off against Florida Atlantic University Friday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. CST in the SJB Pavilion, and the Rebels would appreciate another rocking environment to help them pull out another win.