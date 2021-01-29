The Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell short to Arkansas 74-59 on Wednesday night. The Rebels now have an 8-7 season record while the Razorbacks’ lengthened their win streak to three, upped their season record to 13-4 and ranked at No. 6 in the SEC.

Even after forcing 12 turnovers, having eight steals and six blocks, the Rebels’ defense couldn’t contain the Razorbacks’ aggressive and fast-paced offense. Arkansas’s JD Notae stole the show with 19 points, and Davonte Davis added 14 points to the Razorbacks’ score.

Ole Miss junior guard Jarkel Joiner joined senior guard Devontae Shuler and forward Romello White in the 1,000 point club after his performance on Wednesday. Joiner, a transfer from California State University, Bakersfield, scored 845 points as a Roadrunner and 163 points so far this season in his first year as a Rebel. Joiner ended the night with 11 points, one rebound and one assist.

The Rebel offense shot only one for 16 from the three-point line. Shuler led the Rebels with 19 points going 9 for 12 and added three rebounds and one assist. Sophomore Luis Rodriguez bounced back after a tough game to Texas A&M and had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. White had a big night on the boards as well, tallying eight rebounds and one assist. Sophomore Sammy Hunter brought great energy to the floor for the Rebels and tallied two points and one rebound.

The Rebels will face Georgia for the second time this month on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. in Athens, Ga. The game will be broadcasted live on the SEC Network.