Over the course of last week, the Ole Miss men’s golf team competed in the SEC Championship tournament and finished in 12th place.

The 2022 SEC Championship took place at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The Rebels failed to make it to match play, which took place on Sunday, and ultimately ended their play in the tournament.

Ole Miss concluded with a three-day score of 863 (+23) with their best score coming from the second round where they shot 284 (+4).

The team got off to a slow start in the tournament and shot a 294 (+14). That rocky start certainly diminished their chances of qualifying for match play, and it’s a round that Ole Miss really regrets because they drastically improved their play in the next two rounds.

Senior Jackson Suber led the team with a final score of 208 (-2) and shot a 69 in the first and third rounds.

In the third round, Suber birdied the second and fifth holes and shot pars on the remaining holes, aside from a bogey on 13.

On Friday, Suber set a new career-best SEC Championship finish with his tie for 11th place, passing his previous career-best finish of 20th last year.

Other Rebels with solid performances were redshirt freshman Kye Meeks and senior Sarut Vongchaisit.

Meeks finished with a three-day score of 217 (+7) and played his best in the third round with a score of 70 (E). Meeks birdied the seventh, 10th and 13th holes that helped him tie for 49th.

Vongchaisit ended his play with a final score of 220 (+10) and a second round score of 71 (+1). His second round score was his best throughout the three rounds of the tournament. Vongchaisit ended in a tie for 54th.

Up next for the Rebels is the NCAA Men’s Golf Selection Show where they will look at which regional they hope to be playing at. The regionals will be hosted by Alabama, Florida Atlantic, Arizona State, Pacific, Yale, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

The NCAA Men’s Golf Selection Show will be aired on the Golf Channel on May 4th.

Final results from the 2022 SEC Championship:

T11. Jackson Suber: 69-70-69-208 (-2)

T49. Kye Meeks: 74-73-70-217 (+7)

T54. Sarut Vongchaisit: 76-71-73-220 (+10)

65. Evan Brown: 79-70-73-222 (+12)

66. Brett Schell: 75-76-75-226 (+16)