The Ole Miss Men’s Golf team came up one stroke shy of claiming the title at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday. The Rebels finished with a team score of 845 (-19), just missing their second victory of the season behind ETSU, NC State, Missouri and South Carolina, who all tied for first.

Over three rounds of play, the Rebels logged a tournament-high six eagles and a total of 46 birdies as a team. During their late push toward the title, the team also led the field in par-3 scoring in the final round of the tournament.

The Rebels were led by Jackson Suber and Evan Brown, tying for 11th overall at five-under (211)(-5) on the week. This marked Suber’s 22nd career top 20 finish, his fourth of the 2021-22 season. Brown’s 11th place finish matches an Ole Miss personal best for himself after having also tied for 11th at the 2021 White Sands Bahamas Invitational last fall.

Sarut Vongchaisit also earned a top 20 finish for the Rebels, finishing 18th after a five-birdie round of 71 (-1) on Tuesday and finding nine birdies and two eagles over the course of the tournament. Vongchaisit has stayed consistent for the Rebels, finishing in the top 20 in his last three tournament appearances.

Just outside of the top 20 finishers was Brett Schell, coming in a tie for 21st place after shooting a three-day total of 214 (-2). The sophomore logged six birdies, two eagles and ranked second across the board in total pars with 40 on the week.

Redshirt-freshman Kye Meeks finished with a total of 222 (+6), tying for 68th. Senior Jack Gnam competed as an individual in the tournament and finished tied for 40th shooting a 216 (E).

“We are obviously disappointed to come up one shot short of winning the tournament,” head coach Chris Malloy said. “We preach all the time the importance of one shot and what it means over the course of three rounds. This is a hard way to learn that, but a great opportunity for us to learn from it and be better for it as we get to the postseason. There are plenty of positives to build on from this week. We just need to clean up some silly mistakes. The good news is we have a quick turnaround before we head to our next event, and I’m sure these guys will be eager to get this bad taste out of their mouths.”

The Rebels will end their regular season at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on April 2-3 before returning to West Point, Mississippi, for the Mossy Oak Invitational on April 11-12 at Mossy Oak Golf Club.

Rebel Final Scores

T11. Jackson Suber: 70-71-70–211 (-5)

T11. Evan Brown: 67-72-72–211 (-5)

T18. Sarut Vongchaisit: 74-68-71–213 (-3)

T21. Brett Schell: 66-72-76–214(-2)

T68. Kye Meeks: 74-68-80–222 (+6)

*T40. Jack Gnam: 69-75-72–216 (E)

* competing as an individual