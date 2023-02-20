Ole Miss men’s golf wrapped up its 2023 spring season-opener in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, with an overall score of 848 (-16) to tie for seventh place.

The Rebels led the field in par-5 scoring (-30) and ranked second in birdies. Ole Miss finished strong at the Grand Reserve, shooting 283 (-5) with two players finishing in the top 20.

The Rebels were led by graduate transfer Hugo Townsend and freshman Cameron Tankersley, tying for 14th and 20th place, respectively. This tournament marks Townsend’s third top-20 finish since transferring to Ole Miss and Tankersley’s fourth top-20 finish out of the five tournaments he has competed in. Townsend also led the field in individual par-5 scoring (-9) and tied for third in birdies with 15.

The Rebels struggled to find their footing during the first nine holes, shooting 4-over, but ultimately bounced back on the back nine, finishing 9-under on the final round.

Junior Brett Schell found his best round (-2) on the final day of the tournament, tying for 24th place with a three-day score of 4-under.

Competing individually, redshirt sophomore Kye Meeks also put together his best round (-2) on the final day in Puerto Rico, knocking in four birdies on his first five holes to finish tied for 42nd place.

Fellow Rebels Sarut Vongchaisit and Patton Samuels tied with Meeks for 42nd, with Vongchaisit bagging four birdies in his final round and Samuels finishing the back nine bogey-free to both secure a 1-under round score.

Ole Miss will continue their international journey for the second tournament of the spring season as they travel to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Cabo Collegiate on March 5-7.