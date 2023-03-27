Ole Miss men’s golf was named the winner of the All-American Intercollegiate at the Golf Club of Houston, earning its first tournament title of the 2022-23 season. A strong third-round score of 281 (-7) with 18 birdies and an eagle pushed the Rebels ahead to ultimately finish at 9-under overall. Leading the field in par-5 scoring (-16), Ole Miss found par on 168 holes.

Junior Brett Schell led the Rebels to victory and brought home his first individual title following an impressive final round including three birdies and an eagle to secure the win at 9-under overall.

Hugo Townsend was also a huge factor in the Rebels’ win, coming in second place individually with an overall score of 210 (-6), a new season-best finish for the graduate transfer. Shooting par or below on all three rounds, Townsend was second in the field in par-4 scoring (-3) and added 11 birdies overall.

Freshman Cameron Tankersley had yet another successful tournament, finishing tied for eighth at 2-under overall. Tankersley found two eagles among his three rounds, earning his third top-10 finish of his freshman campaign.

Patton Samuels kicked it into high gear on the final round, making six birdies in the final round to send him 40 spots up the leaderboard, shoot his best score at 68 (-4) and tie for 17th at 2-over overall, a season-best finish for the freshman.

Sarut Vongchaisit found two birdies in his third round to finish with a 1-over round-score and tie for 27th on the leaderboard at 4-over overall. C.J. Easley rounded out the Rebels, finishing 5-over and tied for 33rd individually.

The Rebels will return to Oxford to prepare for the Mossy Oak Collegiate in West Point, Mississippi on April 3-4. The two-day tournament will be played at the Mossy Oak Golf Course and hosted by in-state rival Mississippi State.