The No. 15 Ole Miss Men’s Tennis team swept the North Alabama Lions 4-0 twice on Friday, Feb. 11, extending their record to 9-1 on the year and completing their fifth sweep of the season.

After losing a close match to No. 4 TCU five days earlier, the Rebels wasted no time putting away the Lions. The Rebels swept doubles and singles in both matches, losing only one set the entire day.

Ole Miss’s Simon Junk and Finn Reynolds won four matches throughout the day, winning a singles and doubles match in both matches which put them over 100 total wins in their careers at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss was clearly the better team in the match, as they dominated the Lions and erased any hope UNA might have had in earning their first victory of the season.

Reynolds dominated his opponents like a professional playing an amateur in each of his four victories. Junk and Lukas Englehardt showed why they are considered some of the better players in the league with their lopsided wins.

Oxford has been kind to the Rebels this season as they improve to 9-0 at home on the year with only six home matches remaining.

This match should give the Rebels a healthy stroke of confidence as they prepare to take on the most challenging portion of their schedule that consists of at least six teams ranked in the Top 25.

The Rebels will travel to Seattle on Friday, Feb. 18 where they will play in the ITA National Indoor Championships. They will participate in a four-day tournament that will feature some of the country’s most talented teams.

The tournament will be a good opportunity for Ole Miss to see what they can do against top-tier competition as they gear up for the brutal grind of SEC play which will begin against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in Oxford on Sunday, March 6.