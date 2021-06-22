Head baseball coach Mike Bianco will be at the helm for another four years, per his and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter’s statements. Bianco’s extension, which is the maximum for public employees according to Mississippi law, was announced on Sunday.

This came amidst rumors that Bianco would become LSU’s head coach, as former coach Paul Mainieri retired. Bianco has many ties to LSU. He is an LSU graduate and former baseball player, and his son, Drew Bianco, is a current player on the team. Bianco interviewed for the position last week, however, he was not offered the position. Bianco’s contract extension was announced one day after the Lafayette Daily Advertiser released this news on Saturday.

Bianco has had a successful 21 years as head coach, going 812-462-1. His postseason performances have been less successful, with only seven super regional bids and a single trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

Despite some postseason hurdles, the Rebels are clearly one of the top programs across the NCAA. Just this week, pitcher Doug Nikhazy was announced as a unanimous First Team All-American; Nikhazy, Taylor Broadway and Jake Gonzalez were announced as NCBWA All-Americans and Gonzalez, Derek Diamond and Hayden Dunhurst were named members of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Despite some grumblings from Rebel Nation and some postseason struggles, Mike Bianco has led the boys in powder blue to become a powerhouse in college baseball.