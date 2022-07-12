The Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department are still searching for a missing student.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8, wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers.

Lee’s vehicle was found at a local towing company on July 11. According to a statement from OPD, it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails Apartment complex on July 8. Officials believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

Lee is a 20-year old Black male who is described as being 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 120 lbs. He has black and blonde hair and brown eyes. Lee is a Jackson native and graduate of Murrah High School.

If you have any information regarding Lee’s whereabouts, please contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or the University of Mississippi Police Department at 662-915-7234.