Photo courtesy Ole Miss Athletics.

Mississippi colleges and universities announced the Stronger Together initiative for student-athletes and communities to unite in support of togetherness, diversity and equality. Alcorn State, Delta State, Jackson State, Millsaps College, Mississippi College, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State, Rust College and Tougaloo College are all a part of the initiative.

During the 2020-2021 academic year, a new logo will be placed on student-athletes’ uniforms, equipment, warm-up gear and bags. This special logo will include the school’s specific branding with the words “Stronger Together” inside the outline of Mississippi.

After various coaches and administrators lobbied for the removal of the state flag in June, state legislators voted to replace the flag on June 28, and Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill.

“As we showed at the capital in June, the universities of our state, and particularly their athletics programs, are certainly stronger together, and this initiative is designed to continue our momentum as change-makers in Mississippi,” said Keith Carter, UM vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics. “I appreciate the spirit of teamwork with our peer institutions, and we look forward to partnering with the leadership on those campuses to continue to impact our state in a positive way.”

The initiative exists for participating college and university athletic programs to listen, learn and support student-athletes through the pressures they may face relating to social justice issues around the country. Also, as a goal of the initiative, schools will promote social justice and racial equality through advocacy, awareness and education.

Included in the initiative are community engagement projects, voter education and registration for student-athletes and advocating for the underrepresented groups in the state.