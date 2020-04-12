Jackson, Miss. — Mississippi officials have reported 11 additional deaths from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll from the disease to at least 93, as the governor banned all elective surgeries including abortion.

The state Department of Health released the new figures on Saturday. They show the total number of virus cases at a little under 2,650.

Gov. Tate Reeves has encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing over the Easter holiday by worshiping at home on Sunday.

On Friday, Reeves signed an order that banned any surgical procedure not needed to save a life or correct a serious medical condition until April 27, including abortion. In a news briefing, Reeves said the order was needed to save medical equipment including protective gear because Mississippi was “moving to a peak” of its cases.

The owner of the state’s only abortion clinic, Diane Derzis, referred questions to the Center for Reproductive Rights, which said it was “exploring all options” for ensuring that abortion access continued in the state.

In Texas, abortion providers asked the Supreme Court to allow the procedure to resume there after a similar order by Gov. Greg Abbott.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.