Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is gearing up to bring his “One Night at a Time World Tour” to Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.

The country sensation broke onto the scene with his 2016 single, “The Way I Talk.” The double-platinum certified single reached the Top 30 on country radio and opened the door for his first No. 1 single, “Up Down,” to tear up the radio charts the following year.

Wallen’s Vaught-Hemingway appearance follows his chart-topping third studio album, “One Thing at a Time,” which was released in March. The record features his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, “Last Night,” as well as four other Top 10 songs on the chart.

The project’s accompanying tour embarked on March 15, and Wallen fans in Oxford have been anticipating his visit ever since. One follower of Wallen’s that is looking forward to his Saturday show is integrated marketing communications major Mallory Edgin from Dyersburg, Tenn.

“I love Morgan Wallen,” Edgin said. “All of his songs tell a good story. They all have a good beginning, good end — they all have their own special thing to them.”

Edgin went on to say that “More Than My Hometown” was her favorite Wallen song and that it felt relatable to her, since she was from a small town, as well.

Also securing tickets is “Last Night” fan Katelin Johnson, a finance and real estate student from Houston, Texas. She said that she has been anticipating the country concert for a long time.

“I’m so excited,” Johnson said. “I’m ready for it. It’s been a long time coming.”

The opening act for Wallen is fellow country hitmaker HARDY, who currently has a Top 10 song in the ominous “wait in the truck” with reigning Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson lending her vocals.

Rounding out the trio of Big Loud-signed country artists performing this weekend is ERNEST, who has collaborated with both Wallen and HARDY on previous projects.

Fans of Wallen already cannot seem to stop singing about “Last Night,” but after all the buzz he has been making recently around campus, it appears they will be talking about this weekend for, perhaps, even longer.

Morgan Wallen, HARDY and ERNEST will perform at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23. The Vaught unlocks its doors at 5:30 p.m. each day.