Mississippi State won the Esports Egg Bowl 6-3 on Sunday. MSU secured the win after winning a match of Valorant to take a 5-3 lead.

MSU now leads the all time series 1-2.

This year, the event was held in a remote format. Players were responsible for their own internet connections and gaming setups. It was originally set to take place in the Pavilion.

The event peaked at 5,000 viewers on the Ole Miss Esports Twitch channel and was featured on the front page of the Twitch website, a site used to livestream video games and video game competitions.

The competition was split into two days. MSU held a 3-2 lead at the end of the first day with wins in matches of Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege and Counter Strike: Global Offensive. UM won matches of Overwatch and Rocket League.

On Sunday, MSU secured the series win with a victory in Valorant and also took wins in Madden 21 and Super Smash Bros. Ole Miss Esports won League of Legends for their only victory of day two.

“Thank you to all of our fans, all the casters, observers, and production staff for the hours of work put into the event, and the players for playing their hardest,” Ole Miss Esports wrote in a Tweet. “We’ll be back next year, ready to even the score!”

The rivalry between UM Esports and MSU Esports is just as bitter as any other matchup between the two universities, but many of the players on the teams are friends when not competing.

“For us it’s like having a brother, or a sibling, that you respect and you support them in what they do, but at the same time you want to be better than them,” MSU Esports President Josh Chumney said.

Ole Miss Esports’s Fall Guys team also placed third in a collegiate knockout tournament this weekend.