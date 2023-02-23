The Center for Inclusion and Cross-Cultural Engagement promoted identity diversity and expression by hosting a multiethnic meetup on Feb 15.

Taking place on the first floor of the student union, the event featured a group of multiethnic students who shared stories about their experiences of expressing their identities

First-year journalism graduate student Delila Nakaidinae is part of the multiracial community due to her afro-indigenous ethnicity. She attended the event and took note of the number of multiethnic people who, at one point in their lives, felt afraid to embrace their ethnicities.

“I believe a lot of people are apprehensive to live in their skin and embrace their identity because of (social struggles) that society has put on them. It did open my eyes to a lot of struggles half-white students go through and their struggles with their identity,” Nakaidinae said.

Junior vocal music major Orie Davis is another member of the multiethnic community. She said she appreciated the moments when students expressed their uncomfortable experiences, as she found herself relating to their stories.

“Everyone has their different story, but being in a room to hear their stories makes it a little similar as well. In a way, it made me more comfortable to talk about my experiences and hear someone say, ‘That’s what I felt’ or ‘that happened to me too,’” Davis said.

In addition to opening up about their struggles, several students provided advice on being more comfortable with themselves and embracing their ethnicity. One of the most popular pieces of advice given was accepting one’s emotions and not feeling ashamed of their identity.

“Struggling with an identity crisis is okay because it’s not talked about a lot, so there’s no reason to feel bad about it. It’s okay that you don’t have the answers, but talking about it to someone or just ranting might help,” Davis said.

Nakaidinae believes one of the most helpful methods is to be inclusive and engage in communities that share the same experiences.

“Talk to your community. Don’t be afraid to go out and find your people. I sought out communities I wanted to be involved in more, and it can also open doors for another space and other cultures to be introduced,” Nakaidinae said.

Suggestions were made during the event regarding how Ole Miss could help promote more activities that support inclusion. Several students in the meeting agreed that more events that catered to minority groups could help garner a larger acceptance of those groups.

“I feel like events like these can help bring diversity and inclusion among the students. I just wish it was promoted more. I would love to see fun events bring people together,” Davis said.

Talks of forming new clubs and even collaborating with existing ones were put on the table, and in the future, the University of Mississippi may have a larger platform for those with unheard voices to be heard.

“You are who you are 100% of the time. It isn’t ‘I’ll be half-Black on this day, and I’ll be half-white on the other day,’” Nakaidinae said. “There is no separation, so be more comfortable with yourself and with who you are.”