A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., a 2022 UM graduate from Grenada, has been charged with murder. Bond has not been set at this time.

Authorities are still working to locate Lee’s body.

Lee, 20, was a Jackson native and a graduate of Murrah High School. He was a social work major at the university.

​​Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments in the early morning on July 8. The Oxford Police Department and the University Police Department partnered with the Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the Mississippi’s Attorney General’s Office in efforts to find Lee.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided at a later date.

This is a developing story.