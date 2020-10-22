If you’re filling out your ballot at home to vote early or absentee, you must use a blue or black pen. Avoid felt-tip, and make sure you do not fill out the ballot on a wet surface. Many states will compare your signature to what is already on file, and for most Americans, this will be a drivers’ license signature. Take a look at your license while you are signing to make sure they match. When dating your signature, write out the entire date (10/19/2020, instead of 10/19/20). Also, check for your state’s recommended “send-by” date to make sure your ballot comes in on time. Finally, avoid taking photos of your ballot or selfies with your ballot; many states — including Mississippi — prohibit these photos and your ballot could be deemed invalid.