The new medieval studies student group, Thegns of Oxfordshire, partnered with the Medieval Studies Minor to hold a public screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” this past Wednesday. More movie nights and other activities are planned for the future.

Undergraduate Medieval Studies Minor student Griff Rolison says the group was created to bring about a sense of community for those interested in the Middle Ages, even if they are not a part of the minor.

“This is supposed to be an outlet for those who cannot minor in medieval studies to still meet and interact with others who share common interests,” Rolison said.

Graduate student Nick Sumrall shared similar sentiments.

“Our goal is to create a fun, relaxing space where members of the Ole Miss community can gather and share their love for all things medieval,” Sumrall said.

The name “Thegns of Oxfordshire,” according to Rolison, is made up of a gender-neutral term for nobility paired with the name of a region in the UK similar to “Oxford.”

During meetings, the group will discuss topics such as literature, music, art, and languages pertaining to the Middle Ages. Sumrall noted that they will also discuss modern-day media like the Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones.

In the future, Thegns of Oxfordshire hopes to continue hosting exciting events. On the list are more movie nights as well as game nights featuring modern games based on the middle ages like Dominion and Citadels and games that were played during the medieval period.

According to Sumrall, one event currently in the planning stage involves a workshop to learn about medieval board games. The workshop will include the chance to fashion game boards out of leather.

The group is also considering hosting trivia nights and other activities to bring about general fellowship.

Students interested in joining Thegns of Oxfordshire can contact Rolison at gmroliso@go.olemiss.edu or Nick Sumrall at jnsumral@go.olemiss.edu for more information.