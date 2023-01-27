Regardless of what activities you partake in this semester, from quietly studying at home to a night with friends on the Square, 2023’s spring music lineup seems pretty generous. Some of today’s biggest names in the music industry are plotting to bless the semester with certified bops to help students make it through.

Here are a few of the records that hopefully will make this semester one you can always remember by sound:

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

Non-negotiably one of the most defining pop girls of this time, Cyrus has sampled her eighth studio record, “Endless Summer Vacation,” with the lead single, “Flowers.” If the track is any indication of what is to come on the project, fans of the former Disney star can expect plenty of lingering earworms. The “Endless Summer Vacation” is set to kick off on March 10.

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

The iconic metal band is gearing up to share its 11th record on April 14, thus making a thrilling near-conclusion to the spring semester. What better way to study for finals than with Metallica keeping your blood pumping with exhilarating new tunes.

“TRUSTFALL,” P!nk

Regular hitmaker and household name P!nk is eyeing a Feb. 17 release for her all-new record, with lead single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” leading the way for the rest of the tracks to follow. “TRUSTFALL” will be the singer’s first album since “Hurts 2B Human” in 2019.

“Queen of Me,” Shania Twain

Let’s go, girls! Fittingly dubbed the Queen of Country Pop, Twain is setting up the release of “Queen of Me,” her first album since 2017. Country fans can two-step to the project’s new bangers “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!” until the full record is out on Feb. 3.

“Songs Of Surrender,” U2

In the four-part record, classic rock band U2 will share re-recorded versions of some of its past songs. While some will simply get the Taylor’s Version treatment, some will be notably reinvented to a new sound, creating a nostalgic and full-circle moment for the band’s fans. You, too, can hear the reimagined record on March 17.

“College Park,” Logic

Less than a year after the rapper’s seventh record, Logic is back on Feb. 24 with his latest effort, “College Park.” The album’s first released track, “Wake Up,” features magic from UK singer-songwriter Lucy Rose.

“This Is Why,” Paramore

“This Is Why” is exactly why fans of the alternative group can remain optimistic for the spring semester. Paramore will share the 10-track record on Feb. 10, which is reportedly going to contain more of a guitar-driven sound.

Though more artists likely will share announcements about upcoming projects as the semester progresses, it is nice to have some concrete things to look forward to. With the above assortment of releases, fans of any genre can find a fix of something to pique their interest.