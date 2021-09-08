With the coming and going of Labor Day weekend, one of the biggest weeks in fashion starts today. New York Fashion Week will be held from Sept. 7-12 at Spring Studios in New York City. Not only does this year mean a preview of what’s to come in the ever changing world of fashion, this is the first year since 2019 that almost all events will switch back to in-person.

With the new availability of vaccines, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America excitement for in-person shows, NYFW is anticipated to be as grand of a spectacle as ever. I, personally, cannot wait to see what comes from the runways, as well as the street styles that are bound to flood social media feeds this year. But, here are five shows and events that I am looking forward to this week.

Prabal Gurung:

Prabal Gurung is a Nepalese fashion designer based in New York City, who is known chiefly for his resort wear. But, according to the NYFW website, Gurung’s pre Pre Fall/Fall 2021 collection is “the story of his rekindled love affair with the city, set against the backdrop of a powerful summer where a revolution of self-expression and a hopeful resistance took place.” The lookbook on the website showcases bold mixes of black and white, stylish red blazers, and whimsical silhouettes that mix New York style elegance with a nod to a more modern audience. While this is not something that I’ve not seen from Gurung at all, I’m very excited to see more.

CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Toast:

While this is not an official show, this party and runway show is when the CFDA announces the winner of the Vogue Fashion Fund out of ten selected finalists. Former finalists of this award include Prabal Gurung , Christopher John Rodgers and Alexander Wang, among many others. While the fund has been reimagined since the start of the pandemic, I am sure the night will still showcase many wonderful looks on the biggest stars in fashion.

The Future of Fashion and Luxury- Altuzarra’s return to Fashion Week / Altuzarra show: Joseph Altuzara is a French-American designer known for his womenswear. He’s been in the industry for over a decade, his resume ranging from designing for the French fashion house Givenchy, to being a CFDA Vogue Fund alumnus. Altuzarra’s show will also mark his return to New York after spending three years at Paris Fashion Week. He will even discuss this in his own programming event on Saturday. His lookbook for the show on Saturday describes a ‘callback to the brand’s heritage’ and features models on the streets of New York. While the collection seems to draw on the muted sides of New York, the brand’s ability to appeal to both a younger and older audience is truly something to behold. The mixes of sophisticated blazers and strong leather sets is not a collection that many would think would bode well for a mixed audience that Altuzarra seems to have, but it’s something that I can’t help but love. Altuzara’s panel on his return to NYFW, as well as his runway show, will be digital. He will be streaming his show on his website, and the programming event will be available on nyfw.com on Sunday.

AyeshiA Shows:

A designer that is a bit closer to home will also take the runway this year. Ayeshia Smith, a 33-year-old Memphian will be showcasing her ‘Memphis’ collection on Saturday and Sunday. The collection, she said, will draw from 80s and 90s fashion, complete with bright geometrical colors and lots of different textures. While there is no known way to watch her show online, I do plan on cheering her on and keeping up with her via social media.

Resilience and Remembrance: New York 20 Years After 9/11:

This programming event, presented by Harper’s Bazaar will take place in person on the 20 year anniversary of the Sept. 11. With New York in a gradual recovery from COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, I’m sure this event will harbor very interesting conversations among the fashion industry about where New York was then and where it is now. The programming event will be available digitally on Sunday via nyfw.com.

For more information on New York Fashion Week events, visit nyfw.com.