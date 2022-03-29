Mississippi legislators presented and approved a redistricting plan Sunday afternoon in an effort to match population shifts reported in the 2020 census that will likely not affect Oxford residents.

Lafayette County has had a population growth of nearly 8,500, while Oxford has grown by nearly 6,500 according to the U.S. Census. However, the redistricting plan will likely not affect Oxford nor Lafayette County.

Few changes will result from the plan, including the deletion and addition of districts in different parts of the state.

The districts of Republican Sen. Melanie Sojourner of Natchez and Democratic Sen. Albert Butler of Port Gibson were combined to create a single-majority Black district. According to a story from US News and World Reports, Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby said a new majority-white district was established in Rankin and Smith counties.

In the House, two districts were absorbed by surrounding districts due to stagnant populations. A new district was created in Desoto County, and another district was created in Harrison County.

Mississippi’s majority Black districts will remain the same under the new plan. The Senate will maintain 14 districts, and the House will maintain 42.

Every ten years, the Legislature is required, by state and federal law, to redraw the 174 House and Senate districts.

The Mississippi House of Representatives has 122 districts, while the Senate has 52. All 122 seats in the House are up for reelection in 2023. Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers.

The redistricting map will be considered by the House and Senate before the end of the session on April 3, and it must be approved by the full membership of the Mississippi legislature. Since legislative redistributing is done through a resolution, Gov. Tate Reeves will not need to sign the plans.