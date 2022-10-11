As journalism is a predominantly white and male-dominated field, “A Sisterhood of Editors” discussed their experiences as Black women in newsrooms across the country in the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics’ third event of the semester. On Oct. 5, newspaper editors Katrice Hardy, Mary Irby-Jones and Jewell Walston and Overby fellow and School of Journalism and New Media Assistant Dean for Graduate Programs Marquita Smith were featured in a panel discussion.

Smith posed a series of questions to the panel, touching on the women’s biggest challenges and achievements throughout their careers.

Despite the many obstacles the editors have faced in the field, Walston, executive editor of the Asheville Citizen-Times, said, “Focus on why you came into this business and what you want to accomplish.”

The women share a common experience: the lack of diversity in newsrooms.

“Those firsts sadden me. It is 2022 and I am the first Black female editor at the Journal,” Irby-Jones, editor of the Louisville-Courier Journal, said.

However, Irby-Jones acknowledged that being the first Black woman in her position has inspired other prospective journalists.

“Face your fears, acknowledge your thoughts and go do whatever it is you want to do,” she said.

The sisterhood these women share was founded on the value of support, which is especially important in a field where many Black women are underrepresented. As they aspired to advance in their careers, the editors helped each other in times of need. Smith stressed the importance of connections and how those relationships can help sustain people through tough times in life.

“Beneath that, there is a sisterhood, a real shared commitment, and they have been my support system,” Smith said.

The closing topic of the panel was a prompt to current journalism students at the university, who were in attendance.

Smith stressed the importance of connections in the field of journalism.

“It is not what you know, but rather who you know,” she said.

She then asked the women how their connections have aided them throughout their careers.

Hardy, Irby-Jones and Walston shared that what was lacking from the resumes that passed their desks was a willingness to learn from veterans in the field, a willingness to gain their prior knowledge and experience.

“Be seen and be known when you have the opportunity. When an editor says call me, do not miss that opportunity,” Smith said.