Well, about half the NFL got absolutely mollywhopped last week. Six games were decided by 21+ points while just three were kept within one possession. The Jets played their part well, losing 54-13 to a struggling New England offense, while also managing to get their rookie QB hurt. Bravo New York, Bravo. The Texans scored five whole points against the Cardinals, who have taken their place as the undisputed No. 1 team in the NFL, as Kyler Murray continues to play like a true MVP candidate. The Lions lost again, but look like they play harder and harder each week. Expect a win to come from them soon as they play the beatable and disheartened Eagles and Steelers next. The Browns, who were missing Baker Mayfield, scraped out a win behind third string running back D’Ernest Johnson’s 168-yards performance. They move to 4-3 but are looking at an easier four game streak featuring the Lions, Patriots and Steelers. The Niners continue their disappointing season after losing a messy game to the Colts at home on Sunday Night. For the first time in years, there are legitimate questions about the front office in the Bay Area after they mortgaged their future to bring Trey Lance in. John Lynch sent the 49ers 2022 first and second round picks plus a 2023 first rounder to the Dolphins for the third overall selection last year. Of course, they drafted Trey Lance who has looked promising thus far, but seems to be on a team that is struggling at virtually every other position. For a guy who has thrown just 366 regular passes since high school, it looks to be a difficult situation.

Winner – Cincinnati Bengals (Bengals 41, Baltimore Ravens 17)

We are seven weeks into the season and the Bengals hold the No. 1 spot in the AFC North. After not posting a winning record for five seasons and having a -390 point differential during that time, Cincinnati is 5-2. Sunday was a statement win. A 41-17 victory over a division rival they haven’t beaten since September of 2018. It’s a new culture in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow is living up to his No. 1 draft status, and Ja’Marr Chase has given the offense a deep threat that hasn’t been there since A.J. Green’s prime. Defensively, the pass rush has been much improved. In 2020, they totaled 17 sacks throughout the 16 game season, but after adding Trey Hendrickson (team leader with 6.5 sacks) and Larry Ogunjobi (2.5 sacks) the pass rush has bounced back with 19 sacks through seven games. The emergence of second year linebacker Logan Wilson has also been crucial to the teams defensive success. He has molded into a well-rounded playmaker totaling four interceptions so far.

Winner – Tennessee Titans (Titans 27, Kansas City Chiefs 3)

Just a few weeks ago I was bashing Tennessee for losing to the Jets (which I still find objectively hilarious), but, to their credit, they have rebounded well. In the past two weeks, the Titans have beaten the Bills and Chiefs (which gets less and less impressive every week), but they have proven that they have the talent and ability to beat any team at any time. Derrick Henry continues to be the biggest work-horse back in the league, already carrying the ball 191 times, 68 more than the league runner-up. While Henry might not boast the highest yards per carry (18th among players with 50+ carries), he is the only back in the league who can consistently take 30 touches a game without real threat of injury. Much like Cincinnati, the Titans needed to boost their pass rush in order to stiffen up defensively. Their production has come from linebacker Harold Landry, who’s 7.5 sacks puts him second in the league. The 2018 second round pick is going into his third year as a starter and has always been a solid player, but looks to have added an extra edge to his game. Additionally, it looks like the Titans have found a late round gem in Elijah Molden. The 100th overall pick has started the last two games and recorded 17 tackles at safety, another area the Titans needed help at going into the season.

Loser – Justin Fields

After getting drafted in the first round last year, Justin Fields has held the hopes of Chicago football fans squarely on his shoulders. They clawed for Matt Nagy to start Fields week one and were disappointed to hear that Andy Dalton was to be the Bears starter until further notice. Eventually, Dalton would go down with an injury, paving the way for Fields to become the Bears full-time starter. In the five games Fields has seen considerable action, he has thrown for a combined completion percentage of 57.3% with six interceptions and two touchdowns (while also fumbling six times). Fields took sacks he didn’t need to and generally looked overwhelmed by the NFL defenses he called “slow” in the pre-season. Granted, head coach Matt Nagy has not put Fields in the best scenarios to succeed and there is a lackluster offensive line unit, but you expect more from the 11th overall pick. Obviously, Fields still has plenty of time to turn it around and he clearly possesses playmaking ability, but Matt Nagy certainly isn’t the coach to unlock it.

Loser – Carolina Panthers (Panthers 3, New York Giants 25)

After last season, the importance of Christian McCaffery to the Carolina Panthers was in doubt after Mike Davis replaced him following an injury. This year, CMC has once again found himself on injured reserve after getting hurt in week three. The Panthers, who surprised everyone by starting the season 3-0, have yet to win a game in his absence. They have dropped four straight, including their two lowest scoring games of the season, in what has been a streak of poor offensive performances. Interestingly enough, it has been the pass game that has felt the loss of McCaffery more than anything. When CMC is starting, Sam Darnold averages 296 yards, 1 TD, 0.3 INT and a 68.21 completion percentage per game, with no games below 67.5%. Without their superstar running back, Darnold has averaged 199 yards, 1 TD, 1.75 INT, with a 57.22 completion percentage. The difference is night and day. Without his trusty checkdown, Darnold has been forced to take deeper drops and make difficult throws on a more constant basis. Early in the season it looked like this might be the rejuvenation that Darnold needed after a broken stint with the Jets, but after getting benched towards the end of last week’s three point performance, it looks like Darnold might not be the franchise answer.

Rebel Recap

DK Metcalf: 2 catches, 96 yards, 1 touchdown (Seattle Seahawks 10, New Orleans Saints 10)

A.J. Brown: 8 catches, 133 yards, 1 touchdown (Tennessee Titans 27, Kansas City Chiefs 3)

Dawson Knox: Bye Week

Elijah Moore: 1 catch, 13 yards, 1 touchdown (New York Jets 13, New England Patriots 54)