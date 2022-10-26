Start’em

Travis Etienne:

The Jaguars expressed their trust in former first-round pick Travis Etienne when they traded pro-bowler James Robinson to the Jets in exchange for essentially nothing.

Etienne has caught on in the last few weeks, averaging 7.1, 8.6 and 8.1 yards per carry in his last three games. With an increased workload, expect his targets to reach around eight per week along with about 15 carries per game. Etienne could be a consistent 20 point player the rest of this season.

Sidenote: Pick up JaMycal Hasty as insurance.

Sit’em

Leonard Fournette:

This is a strong hunch. Tampa Bay plays Baltimore on Thursday Oct. 27, meaning a short week for the Bucs.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is coming off a very frustrating game against the Panthers, where his offense failed to score a touchdown. I think Brady is absolutely steaming mad right now, and he is going to be using all the pull he has to convince offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to let him air the ball out.

If Brady convinces the coaching staff to let him take control of the offense, look for Fournette to have a sub-10 point game.

Somewhere in the middle

Gus Edwards:

Edwards had a great first week back from injury with 18.6 points against the Browns. Though that number sounds great coming from a Ravens offense that has been looking for a true No. 1 back all season, Edwards may be in line for a dropoff.

The most concerning part of his performance was that Edwards played just 36% of the Ravens offensive snaps on Sunday. Though he was utilized as the goal-line back, counting on touchdowns on a weekly basis is a risky game.

Additionally, Edwards has been limited in practice this week and since Baltimore is playing on a short week, he may be on a limited snap count as he returns from injury.

Bold Take

Greg Dulcich is set to explode:

Listen, the NFL is a Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews or hope for a touchdown league right now. If you are not an owner of either of the listed players, chances are you have low expectations for your tight end on a weekly basis.

However, if you belong to a dynasty league, Dulcich is a guy to get your hands on. The rookie has only played two games but has looked like a strong receiving threat in both matches. He should be a solid starter now and has a good shot to develop into a top 5 tight end in the league.

With rumors of Jerry Jeudy being on the trade block, his stock could take a step up in the next few weeks if Denver decides to deal the third year receiver.