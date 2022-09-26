No. 13 Ole Miss women’s soccer defeated Auburn 1-0 on the road for the first time since 2018 to secure its third consecutive SEC win. This marks the Rebels’ first 3-0 start in conference play in program history.

The Tigers outshot the Rebels five to three in first half action, but both teams were forced to settle with staying scoreless going into the second half.

Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus was the difference maker in this match, finding three saves in the first half, including an unbelievable stop in the upper-left corner at the 23 minute mark.

The Rebels came out of the half determined to take the lead, taking four shots in the first 12 minutes.

Ole Miss was able to get one on the board in the 57th minute through a long ball sent into the box by Riley Friesen, finding the head of Aubrey Mister. Marykate McGuire cleaned it up in front of the net to put the Rebels up 1-0 and secure her sixth goal of the season. The goal gave both Friesen and Mister their second assists of the season.

Auburn continued to fight for the tying goal, but Orkus and the Rebel defense held their ground. Orkus racked up five saves against the Tigers and found her career-high eighth shutout of the season through this outstanding performance.

Ole Miss will be looking for its fourth straight SEC win during a matchup with No. 18 Tennessee at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. CDT. The match will be streamed on SEC Network +.