No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0-2) hosted Southern Miss (0-4-1) on Sunday in a hard-fought battle, ultimately ending in a 0-0 draw.

Ole Miss dominated possession for the entirety of the match but were unable to find the back of the net. The Rebels outshot the Golden Eagles 22-1, with six shots on goal. Oxford native Mo O’Connor led the team with six shots, followed by Marykate McGuire with four, two on goal.

The Rebels came into the second half strong offensively, taking five shots in the first 10 minutes. Junior defender Taylor Radecki found the back of the net on a free kick in the 60th minute of the contest, but it was not counted due to a Rebel being called offsides.

Ole Miss had 17 corner kick opportunities, the most in a single game this season, but were unable to execute.

The Rebel defense held their ground for the entire game, allowing only one shot and zero shots on goal. The tie led goalkeeper Ashley Orkus to her sixth shutout of the season which tied her for most in the nation.

Ole Miss will travel to Lexington, Ky. on Friday to begin conference play, taking on Kentucky at 4 p.m. CDT. The match will be streamed on SEC Network +.