The North Mississippi Regional Center (NMRC) confirmed that employees and patients have tested positive for coronavirus last week, but the exact number of cases within the NMRC still remains unknown. While they have not reported a number, the facility reports that they are following all health guidelines.

“North Mississippi Regional Center can confirm that both employees and individuals served by NMRC have tested positive for COVID-19,” NMRC officials said in a provided statement.

The NMRC is a licensed intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and officials from the center have repeatedly said that they are following all guidelines from the CDC for quarantine and self-isolation within the facility.

“Clients are regularly screened for symptoms, and (Department of Mental Health) programs have established isolation areas for if a client tests positive,” the statement said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported that last week was the first week where there was an outbreak in a long-term care facility in Lafayette County. The department states that long-term care facilities like the NMRC or nursing homes are being considered high-risk areas because residents can be older or in poor health.

“Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak,” the MSDH website states. “We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

There are currently two active outbreaks within Lafayette County long-term care facilities, with 35 total cases. However, there have been no deaths caused by the coronavirus reported.

Family and friends with patients residing in the facility are updated when there are new confirmed cases within the treatment center.

“Families of individuals served have been notified in cases when someone is confirmed to have the virus,” the NMRC statement read. “NMRC, and all (Department of Mental Health) operated programs, are conducting screenings and temperature checks.”

Employees are also required to notify their supervisors and stay home if they show any signs of respiratory illness, sickness or a fever.

“In all cases when possible, employee temperatures are taken before being allowed in the

workplace,” the statement said.

The statement released by the NMRC also said that all employees within the facility are refraining from unnecessary movement outside of immediate work areas and will continue to follow public health safety precautions within their center.