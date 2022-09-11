Despite FX Networks delivering consistent quality programming this year, from the 15th season of the modern comedy classic “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” to the premiere of “The Bear,” a series generating remarkable awards buzz, the return of “Reservation Dogs,” now airing its second season, truly cements the network’s reputation for quality.

For the unaware, the premise of “Reservation Dogs” is deceptively simple. Four Native American youths living on a reservation in Oklahoma attempt to scrap and save enough money to establish a new life in California. Using a series of schemes and plots, the “Rez Dogs,” as they come to call themselves, begin to slowly but surely build their funds to get away.

However, the show’s brilliance stems from the throughline that underpins the show: the abstract struggles that the characters face and the reasons pushing them away from home. One member struggles to make a relationship with his absent father. Another character forges a relationship with an old woman who believes him to be her grandson.

But the most notable theme the show tackles is grief.

Few shows have tackled grief as powerfully and realistically as “Reservation Dogs,” other than perhaps network peer “The Bear.”

For “Reservation Dogs,” omnipresent grief permeates the show, with the events beginning shortly after the loss of a dear friend of the Rez Dogs named Daniel.

Early in the show, the Rez Dogs commonly refer to Daniel being killed as a result of “being stuck in this (reservation)” with the phrase “this place killed him” frequently used.

However, in the penultimate episode of the season, and one of the most damning moments ever put on television, the audience explicitly learns that Daniel died of suicide. His friends and family never explicitly state that he took his own life, nor do they shame him for it. Rather, they refer to it as a natural death of his circumstances.

Daniel is not blamed or looked down upon, nor is his death glorified. Instead, the show explores how the characters attempt to honor Daniel’s life, as well as the impact of his death.

Daniel’s death provides the perfect microcosm for exploring a very present issue in the Native American community. Indigenous suicide rates have been increasing at a disproportionate amount compared to the national average, with the national average increasing by 33% since 1999 while the Native American average increased by 139% since 1999. By using Daniel’s death, creator Sterlin Harjo (himself a member of a Native comedy troupe) explores an issue that’s both universal and especially present in indigenous communities.

While the show’s depiction of grief remains one of the most realistic I have seen in years, it would be reductive to describe “Reservation Dogs” as a “show about grief.” However, if I listed all the things that make this show such a resounding masterpiece, this article would be virtually endless. Instead, I insist you watch “Reservation Dogs” for yourself and see what makes this show so special.

“Reservation Dogs” is currently airing its second season. New episodes premiere Wednesdays on Hulu.