Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and senior soccer player Madisyn Pezzino were named SEC Offensive Players of the Week.

Corral garnered one of the conference’s weekly accolades after a record-breaking performance during the Vanderbilt game last weekend. The quarterback completed 31 out of 34 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns in the 52-21 victory against the Commodores. With a 91.2% completion rate, the California native tied Tennessee’s Joshua Dobbs in the 2016 record.

Corral tied Eli Manning’s single-game record in touchdown passes with six which is also the most touchdowns in regulation history. In addition, Corral beat Manning’s 18 consecutive pass attempts, completing 19 at the beginning of the game.

This week is bye week, but the Rebels will be back in action on Nov. 14 against South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss soccer worked for a 4-3 win against No. 14 Georgia on Saturday with Pezzino scoring two of the four goals during crucial times in the game to put the Rebels ahead of the Bulldogs.

The accolade is the first of Pezzino’s career. The New York native scored two out of three of her shot attempts in the Rebels’ most recent game. One came from goalkeeper Ashley Orkus’s kick into Molly Martin’s header to finish in the net.

The second goal came from the same two teammates, and as before, Pezzino finished a volley after the Bulldogs had regained the lead to bring the Rebels back in the game.

The Rebels will head to Nashville on Nov. 7 for the last regular-season game against Vanderbilt before the SEC Championship tournament in Orange Beach, Ala.