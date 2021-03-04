Ole Miss Athletics announced the newest attendance plan for spring sports after Gov. Tate Reeves lifted state-wide mask mandates. Attendance in outdoor facilities, like Swayze Field, will continue to increase in incremental phases starting this weekend.

“We are beginning a phased approach of expanding our outdoor attendance to full capacity over the coming weeks,” Athletics director Keith Carter said. “In consultation with the SEC and other agencies, our department is working hard to take those steps safely and appropriately. We believe incremental attendance growth will give us the best opportunity to monitor the health landscape, review our processes and address any safety issues as needed.”

Ole Miss Athletics also tweeted a video of Carter describing the new policies and ticket sales in further detail.

For every sport, fans still will be required to wear face coverings when entering the facilities and moving around the stadiums, but they can remove masks when at their seats. Hand sanitizer stations, touchless transactions, mobile tickets, grab-and-go concessions options and frequent disinfection of the facilities will continue to stay in place.

Baseball

Full season ticket holders who renewed before the Feb. 1 deadline will have seats at every home game. Single-game tickets will not be available this weekend, but they will be expanded in several intervals over the course of the season. The left-field seating will be open for fans to bring chairs with the barbecue areas opening up as well.

As for students, tickets will continue to go on sale every Monday at 8 a.m. and will grow in numbers over the course of the season.

Basketball

More student tickets are available now. Also, season ticket holders will get tickets for the team’s upcoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, March 6.

Softball and soccer

The open seats in the stadium are expected to increase throughout the course of the season and will be distributed to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. Guest lists from both teams will still be allowed, and the remaining seats will go to Diamond Club for Softball and Kicker Club for Soccer members.

Tennis, volleyball and more

As for tennis, after the guest lists from players are accounted for, fans will get tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. For the indoor facility, face-coverings are required throughout the entirety of the match.

Volleyball will also serve tickets on a first-come, first-served basis after guest lists.

Track and field plans will be announced before the next meet. Football will also update its plan before the Grove Bowl on April 24.