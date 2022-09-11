Ole Miss Athletics is hosting a water drive until Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tad Pad Ticket Office to provide relief to Jacksonians without clean water.

Anyone interested in donating to the drive should bring sealed gallon jugs of water and cases of water bottles. Those interested in donating but cannot drop off the water in person can donate to the Mississippi Food Network fundraising page instead.

There will also be a water drive at the Tad Pad on Saturday, Sept. 10, however, the time is to be determined.

“Once we heard the news that Jackson was experiencing another water crisis, collectively as a department we knew that we had to help,” Ravin Gilbert, Director of Social Responsibility and Engagement for Ole Miss Athletics, said.

Gilbert was confident in the department’s ability to host another drive after the success of a previous drive held last year.

“We held one in March 2021 that was a success, so without hesitation, we knew that we should hold one again this year,” Gilbert said.

The Mississippi Food Network will also collect food items at the water drive, including canned meats, peanut butter, canned fruit, vegetables, cranberry sauce, canned soups, boxed stuffing mix, boxed mac and cheese, boxed potatoes and ramen noodles. There is also a donation box at the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College entrance for students to contribute water.

“My family has had to make sure they brush their teeth with bottled water. They also have to be cautious while taking showers by making sure water does not get into their eyes or mouth,” Elizabeth Downing said.

Downing is a Jackson native and student at the University of Mississippi studying international studies and Arabic.

“The water has been unsafe to use for about a week and a half now. While being here in Oxford there is not much I can do other than call my family to check on them and donate water that will be taken to Jackson,” she said.

Most Jackson residents had regained water pressure by Monday, Sept. 5. However, the boil water advisory that has been in place since July 30 is still in effect. When water treatment plants flooded, many Jacksonians went days without water and Jackson public schools moved to online learning. President Joe Biden approved Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for a federal emergency declaration on Aug. 30 and classes resumed in person on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

“The Ole Miss family understands how difficult it is when your family may be faced with challenges and uncertainty. If you were impacted in some way during this event, please know that we are here for you,” Charlotte Pegues, vice chancellor for student affairs, said.

She went on to encourage students impacted by the flooding and loss of clean water to rely upon the Center for Student Success and First-Year Experience, University Counseling Center and Office of Financial Aid.

Jenelle Davis contributed to this article.