Ole Miss baseball received the No. 1 slot in the recent Baseball America rankings, the program announced on Monday.

After beating two top-10 baseball teams this weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, Ole Miss ranks No. 1 for the first time in program history. The Rebels handed losses to No. 10 TCU and No. 3 Texas Tech. The Rebels looked dominant in their first two matchups, while Florida, the former No. 1 team, lost in its series opener to Miami and gave the Rebels a clear space to move up.

Each Monday, Baseball America releases a top-25 ranking of college baseball teams. Of the 25, nine SEC teams made the list. This was the first release of the 2021 season after many teams opened the season over the weekend, and the highest the Rebels have been ranked in any previous season was at No. 2 in 2018. The Rebels also placed at No. 4 in the preseason rankings this year.

In addition to the highest ranking, Ole Miss also broke a franchise record after they extended their win streak to 18 with a win against Texas Tech on Sunday.

Ole Miss wraps up the tournament today at 2:30 p.m. as the team takes on Texas. The Rebels will play Arkansas State and UCF later on this week.

The game against Arkansas State was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, but it will now be played on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.