Ole Miss Baseball has suspended practice until October 8 following a COVID-19 outbreak. Photo Courtesy Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics.

The Ole Miss baseball program announced on Thursday, Sept. 24 that it will pause team activities and practices for two weeks because of positive COVID-19 cases on the team.

“Player safety is priority No. 1 for our program, and we will take all of the necessary measures to return these players to full health,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said in a statement. “We have worked hard this fall to not only improve as a team but also follow safety guidelines in our facility.”

Ole Miss baseball published a statement to Twitter:

Fall practice for the baseball team started in early September and will resume on Oct. 8.

The Rebels had a 16-1 record, and they were ranked a top team in the nation before the pandemic forced their 2020 season to end. The spring season is expected to start in 2021.