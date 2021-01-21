The Rebel defense carried a 64-46 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night as the 46 points by the Bulldogs stands as the fewest the Rebels have allowed in an SEC game since 2004 against Arkansas.

“We had a great two days preparation,” head coach Kermit Davis said in the press conference. “I thought the key was rebounding, great experience guard-play from Devonte (Shuler). K.J Buffen was terrific, good play off the bench. Really good team win and a really important win, maybe the most important game on our schedule against our archrival.”

The defense pushed Mississippi State to shoot 35%from the floor and forced 12 turnovers. Ole Miss also outrebounded the Bulldogs, 37-31, and shot for 46%.

Senior guard Shuler scored 22 points, making this his 11th career 20-point game and fifth for the 2020-2021 season. Junior Jarkel Joiner put 12 marks on the board while sophomore Luis Rodriguez finished the night with six points and eight rebounds.

“It’s a great feeling, honestly. It’s always good to win,” Shuler said. “I feel like we went through a stretch of giving up games in the last couple minutes of the game. Us coming out against our rival and beating them put us back in the win column, and now we’re back in the conversation.”

Ole Miss will host Texas A&M on Jan. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the Pavillion. The game will air live on the SEC Network.