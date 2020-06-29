The Ole Miss Cheerleading Squad pose for a photo together during Meet the Rebels Day prior to the unveiling of the new mascot. Photo by Christian Johnson

Ole Miss will welcome Jaylan Davis, a longtime professional cheerleader, to campus as the new head cheerleading coach and spirit squad coordinator.

Davis comes from San Marcos, Texas, where he served as the assistant coach for the Texas State Bobcat Game Day team. He led the Bobcats to a ninth place finish at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) National Meet. Davis also contributed to Texas State’s Personalized Academic and Career Exploration Center as an academic coach.

“I am extremely honored and ecstatic to be joining such a traditional and exemplary program,” Davis said. “I would like to thank the Ole Miss athletic administration for allowing me this opportunity and also my former coaches and mentors for helping me get to where I am today.”

Davis graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018 and competed for four years with the Crimson Tide cheer program. In 2015, he helped Alabama win the UCA National Championship. He also competed with the USA National Team, winning gold medals at the 2018 ICU World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games.

During his time in Texas, Davis was also the UCA/NCA Southwest Texas State Director for varsity spirit in New Braunfels.

Additionally, Davis has been the head UCA instructor since 2016, where he teaches fundamentals to athletes at every level and training staff to successfully set up and run camps. He has helped the NCA (National Cheerleaders Association) as an event crew member to ensure that local, regional and national meets are successful.