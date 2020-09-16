The University of Mississippi is combining two administrative units that are currently in Financial Aid and Undergraduate Admissions to create the Office of Enrollment Management. The goal of this office will be to “show greater evidence of value for the cost of attendance before committing to enroll,” according to an email from Chancellor Glenn Boyce.

The university has been making plans to prepare for this change over the past few months. Enrollment numbers for the 2020 school year have not yet been released, but 2019 marked the third year in a row that enrollment at UM had dropped.

“Earlier this year, Provost Noel Wilkin commissioned a review of our Admissions function, and we are now implementing several recommendations that resulted from that review,” Boyce said in the email.

He also stated that the Offices of Undergraduate Admissions and Information Technology are working together to implement a new software program that will make undergraduate admissions more efficient. University Marketing and Communications is also expanding the university’s digital marketing efforts in order to generate interest in the university among prospective students.

“Our university offers a phenomenal educational experience that prepares students to start building their personal legacies,” Boyce wrote. “This realignment is an investment that will give greater administrative focus and strategic emphasis towards building our future.”