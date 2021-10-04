Ole Miss soccer (8-2-2, 3-1-0 SEC) picked up a big 1-0 win against the Florida Gators (3-6-3, 2-1-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon in Gainesville, FL. This was the first time in program history that the Rebels defeated the Gators on their home field, Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Ole Miss played strong throughout the entire match, although it was a battle. The Rebels took nine shots compared to the Gators 10, and the match ended with 24 fouls between both teams.

The Rebels were able to get on the board early and hang on until the end. In the 13th minute of the contest, Haleigh Stackpole sent the ball down the line to Mo O’Connor. O’Connor then found the feet of senior Channing Foster at the top of the box. Foster was able to turn past her defender and bury it in the right corner, tallying up her 40th career goal and fifth goal of the season. The fifth year senior is a leader on this team, as well as the SEC’s active leading goal scorer.

Molly Martin had a chance to double the lead in the 33rd minute with her signature header, but Florida keeper Alexa Goldberg came up with an excellent save. Ole Miss went into halftime with a 1-0 lead over the Gators.

The Gators had multiple opportunities to equalize the contest, but the Rebel defense held their ground. In the 73rd minute, the Gators gained a free kick from just outside of the box but Ole Miss keeper Ashley Orkus was there to make the save.

Orkus was an integral part of the win against the Gators, making five saves and leading her team to their third shutout of the season.

Ole Miss returns home for their next matchup and will be hosting South Carolina on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+.