The Lady Rebels (16-3, 5-1 SEC) were defeated by the Crimson Tide (14-4, 3-2) 58-63 in last Sunday’s afternoon contest.

The women’s program lost its first home game of the season.

“Just want to give credit to Alabama,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after the game. “They came out and I felt like they just kicked our tails for 40 minutes.”

McPhee-McCuin went on to say, “Even when we had the lead, I didn’t feel good about it. I felt like they played tougher than us, they wanted it more than us and we’re really incredibly disappointed in our effort for 40 minutes.”

McPhee-McCuin expressed her bewilderment towards how her team came out to play in Sunday’s contest.

She was shocked and felt that her team took their moment for granted and even went as far to say that they took a night off.

After a back and forth scoring match, the Rebels found themselves down 10 points with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter. Senior guard Angel Baker and junior forward Tya Singleton both had made back-to-back shots to bring the score down to a six-point deficit at the 3:42 mark.

After Baker converted both free throws, junior guard Destiny Salary hit a monumental three-pointer that had the ground shaking in the SJB Pavilion to bring the score to 49-52 with 1:53 left in the game.

Just as the fans started to roar, Alabama guard Aaliyah Nye silenced the crowd as she hit a three-pointer with one minute left and came back down the court with a lay up to end any hope for the Rebels’ miracle comeback.

“Welcome to SEC basketball for the ones that thought you can take a night off,” McPhee-McCuin said after the game. “You cannot take a night off in this league and we did and it got us.”

Ole Miss led for the majority of the game. However, the Rebels could not overcome poor shooting and characteristic turnovers that would prove dividends later in the game.

Ole Miss finished the game shooting at 32.8 percent from the floor at 21-for-62, 27.8 percent from the three-point line 5-for-18 and 61.1 percent from the free throw line.

“We lost one game, it’s not the end of the world,” McPhee McCuin said after the game. “I know a lot of people who wish they were 16-3 right now. We have a week off and we’re going to take the week off and rest.”

Ole Miss will face the Auburn Tigers for the second time this season on Sunday Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. CT. The Tigers are 0-5 in conference play and will be looking to get revenge on the Rebels.