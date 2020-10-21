In Monday’s press conference, University of Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin said that the football program has gained more positive test results within the Ole Miss football team over the weekend.

Last week, the Rebels faced positive cases for the first time in four weeks, breaking the negative-streak since fall camp.

In the Arkansas game on Saturday, Oct. 17, the Rebels faced the Razorbacks without cornerback Jakorey Hawkins or defensive end Tariqious Tisdale due to the rise in positive cases.

“We got some more in the last three days,” Kiffin said. “It’s becoming very challenging. You guys probably did the math and figured out that we had two starters out last week. This is not easy, especially when, for whatever reason, it continues to hit us on defense.”

There are no specific numbers as to how many players are currently out. However, the Ole Miss defense is undergoing a hard hit and has been since fall camp. Linebacker MoMo Sanogo explained that most of the impact has come from close contact with the virus, rather than actual positive cases of COVID-19.

“It’s making sure the guys are conscious that even if you’re with the team, someone on the team can give it to you,” Sanogo said. “I think people just got comfortable, comfortable that we hadn’t had any positive tests — maybe out and about a little more. I stay in the house anyways. This should be a reminder to everybody.”

Kiffin voiced frustration over close contact tracing rules, stating that some schools have implemented different rules in regards to contact tracing.

“Schools have different rules of saying, ‘Oh, I think you were around that guy’ or ‘No, you weren’t.’” Kiffin said. “I think in some cases School A is going to play a guy where in the exact same situation, School B doesn’t, and that’s really frustrating.”

Ole Miss is still set to play Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the Rebels’ homecoming game. Tickets will go on sale for students on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m.