After compiling a 10-3 record, including an appearance in the Sugar Bowl last season, Ole Miss looks to turn the page and see how they can build on what they accomplished.

Change was the theme during the offseason, and fans are curious whether incoming freshman, and transfers can compensate for the departures.

Ole Miss comes into this season as one of the most intriguing teams in the nation. After hitting the transfer portal hard, head coach Lane Kiffin has a new roster of weapons to work with in order to follow up on last season’s success.

Here are the most impactful newcomers and schedule predictions for this upcoming season:

Roster Turnover

Impact Freshman:

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ranked 162 nationally

Jaron Willis, LB, Ranked 189 nationally

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ranked 562 nationally

Incoming Transfers:

Jaxson Dart, QB, Transfer from USC, Threw for 1300 yards on 117 attempts as a freshman in 2021

Zach Evans, RB, Transfer from TCU, Averaged 7 YPC last season on 92 carries

Michael Trigg, TE, Transfer from USC, Ranked 130 nationally in the class of 2021

J.J. Pegues, TE/DL, Transfer from Auburn, Oxford native returning home

Ladarius Tennison, S, Transfer from Auburn, Recorded 4.5 TFLs for the Tigers last season

Troy Brown, LB, Transfer from Central Michigan, 3x 1st team All-MAC selection

Mason Brooks, OT, Transfer from Western Kentucky, First team All-CUSA selection

Jared Ivey, EDGE, Transfer from Georgia Tech, Recorded 32 tackles as a Sophomore in 2021

Jaylon Robinson, WR, Transfer from UCF, Averaged 17.9 YPC in 2021

Jordan Watkins, WR, Transfer from Louisville, Recorded 529 receiving yards in 2021

Malik Heath, WR, Transfer from Mississippi State, Put up 442 receiving yards in 2021

Isheem Young, S, Transfer from Iowa State, 2nd team Freshman All-American as a Freshman is 2020

Khari Coleman, EDGE, Transfer from TCU, Freshman All-American in 2020

Ulysses Bentley, RB, Transfer from SMU, Averaged 6.4 YPC on 96 touches last year

Dashaun Jerkins, S, Transfer from Vanderbuilt, Recorded 3 INTs for the Commodores in 2021

Schedule Prediction: 11-1

Week 1: Sept 3 vs Troy: W

Week 2: Sept 10 vs Central Arkansas: W

Week 3: Sept 17 @ Georgia Tech: W

Week 4: Sept 24 vs Tulsa: W

Week 5: Oct 1 vs Kentucky: W

Week 6: Oct 8 @ Vanderbilt: W

Week 7: Oct 15 vs Auburn: W

Week 8: Oct 22 @ LSU: W

Week 9: Oct 29 @ Texas A&M: W

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Nov 12 vs Alabama: L

Week 12: Nov 19 @ Arkansas: W

Week 13: Nov 24 vs Little Brother: W

Bold Takes: