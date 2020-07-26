Sam Williams, an Ole Miss linebacker and defensive lineman, was arrested for sexual battery on Friday, according to a police report obtained by the Clarion Ledger.

According to the report, Williams was arrested on Friday morning and was released later that afternoon after paying a $25,000 bond.

Williams has also been suspended from all team activities, a statement from the team said.

“We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program,” the statement said.

Last season was Williams’ only season thus far at Ole Miss. He previously played at North East Mississippi Community College where he was the Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges (MACJC) defensive linemen of the year.