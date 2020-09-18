The Ole Miss football team confirmed on Wednesday that players will wear new powder blue uniforms for its season opener against the Florida Gators on Sept. 26.

The uniforms were unveiled in a video on social media, and they were later trending on Twitter with many current players and recruits adding ice emojis to their quoted tweets. Head coach Lane Kiffin also tweeted about the new jerseys and said, “Got to have a new look for the first game.”

The Rebels now have four uniform top combinations: powder blue, navy blue, red and white. Since the baseball team has received praise for its powder blue jerseys, football decided to attempt a similar look.

High school recruits seemed to have picked up on the excitement by giving some attention to the uniform news on Twitter.

4-star recruit, Nicco Marchiol

I could definitely get down with these👀🔵🔴🔵 https://t.co/jCvZidavh5 — Nicco Marchiol (@MarchiolNicco) September 17, 2020

Ole Miss commit, Kyndrich Breedlove

Ole Miss commit, Trey Washington