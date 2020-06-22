This past week, Ole Miss football historically announced the addition of Alcorn State to their future schedule, making this the first meeting between the in-state schools.

The Rebels will host the Braves for the first time in program history on Sept. 9, 2028. This will be the first ever historically Black college and university (HBCU) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opponent that Ole Miss has faced on their turf.

“This is a matchup that we’ve been working on for quite some time, and I want to thank Alcorn State (athletics director) Derek Horne, a good friend and great Rebel, for helping make this happen,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.

“To play an HBCU from our state is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite some time, and hopefully this will open the door for other meetings with HBCU institutions in the future. We look forward to this contest and know it will be exciting for our fans at Ole Miss as well as the fans at Alcorn State,” Carter added.

The Braves have won back-to-back SWAC Championships and have played in the title game four of the last six years. This upcoming season, Alcorn State will be looking to win nine or more games for the third straight season.

“I’m happy for the state of Mississippi to see this meeting take place,” said football head coach Lane Kiffin. “I appreciate the hard work of Keith and the Alcorn State administration to make this game happen, and we hope this is the first of many future relationships with HBCU institutions.”